Sales roundup: Behind-the-scenes with Vietri’s ambassador, Sweaters just in time for fall, and more

A quick look at sales around town:

Today, October 19, join Ricky Heroman’s Florist and Gifts for a celebration of the Italian decor brand, Vietri. From 4 to 7 p.m., Vietri ambassador Carolynn Zindel will give guests a free behind-the-scenes look at the brand while also offering interior inspiration and signing pieces from the collection.

Currie is currently offering select styles for $25 or less.

This Sunday, October 22, visit Radio Bar between 4 and 8 p.m. for the MacaBRe Maker’s Art Show, with a selection of Halloween-themed handmade items available from several of the city’s best artists and artisans.

Williamson Cosmetic Center is hosting a Jane Iredale Skin Event next Wednesday, October 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. In addition to a consultation with a Jane Iredale makeup artist, an appointment for this event also includes a 45 minute skin analysis as well as a $45 credit toward Jane Iredale products. Contact Williamson Cosmetic Center for appointment information.

All Halloween items are 40% off at The Queen Bee.

On Tuesday you can support your furry friends at Cat Haven by visiting Kendra Scott for their Kendra Scott Gives Back fundraising event from 6 to 8 p.m. Twenty percent of sales will be donated to the nonprofit animal rescue organization.

In celebration of their anniversary month, Avant Tous Beauty Bar and Spa is offering a 50% off new client special throughout October.

Get ahead on your holiday shopping at Red Stick Spice Co.’s Holly Jolly Holiday Head Start, going on today through Saturday. Each day will feature special sales and will include discounts on oils and gift boxes, as well as pop-up shops from local makers and discounted cooking classes where guests will make holiday gifts.

All kayaks, boats and canoes in-stock at Massey’s Professional Outfitters Towne Center location are on sale.

White House Black Market is having a sale, with 25% off full-priced items and 40% off clearance styles.

Ballin’s LTD is celebrating this cool weather snap by offering sweaters at 30% off.

Soft Surroundings has select styles marked up to 60% off.

Are you a Baton Rouge retailer with an upcoming sale or special event? Email [email protected] with details to be featured in an upcoming Sales Roundup.