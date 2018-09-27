Sales roundup: Baton Rouge Succulent Co.’s Plant Swap, Boutique Blowout Sale, and more

Baton Rouge Succulent Co. is celebrating one year with a Plant Swap this Sunday, September 30, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. In addition to trading plants with people from throughout the community, vendors Curbside Burgers, Sugar Kettle Cookie Co., Samara Thomas, Osa Atoe, Sweet Olive Heirloom, Kelley Marlowe and Cry Baby Cross Stitch will be on hand. For more information, visit the event page here.

This Sunday, September 30, the Baton Rouge Fashion Council is hosting its annual Baton Rouge Boutique Blowout Sale at the Crowne Plaza, with 20 local stores showcasing end-of-season deals on clothing, accessories, shoes and more. While the sale will be free and open to the public starting at 10 a.m., VIP shopping, which begins at 9 a.m., is offered through tickets available here. For more about the sale, visit the event page here.

Season To Taste, LURE Boutique, Bella Bella and the Optical Shoppe are hosting a Fall Accessories Trunk Show in the Bocage Village Shopping Center this Saturday, September 29, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit the event page here.

RussoRoss is hosting a Joseph Ribkoff trunk show today, Thursday, September 27, until 6 p.m.

Today, September 27, and tomorrow, September 28, Head Over Heels is hosting a Via Spiga trunk show.

Through this Saturday, September 29, if you bring diapers to Giggles to donate to the Junior League of Baton Rouge’s diaper drive, you will receive 10% off your purchase.

Tomorrow, September 28, Bumble is teaming up with Rodéo Boutique for an event featuring sips, sweets and 15% off the entire store.

Lauren Schnell of Schnell Studio will be at Wanderlust by Abby today, September 27, through Saturday, September 29, for a trunk show featuring her game day designs. For more information, visit the event page here.

McClendon Designs is having a trunk show featuring its newest collection of earrings, necklaces and more at Tangerine and Head Over Heels today, September 27.

Avant Tous Beauty Bar & Spa is helping with homecoming prep this fall by offering $100 packages that include a spray tan, gel manicure and standard pedicure. To schedule an appointment, call 225-636-2606 or book online here.

REB-L Creative is popping up at Vertage Clothing today, September 27, and at Blink Boutiques on Highland and Corporate tomorrow, September 28.

Today, September 27, Hemline Towne Center is hosting an Adele Elise Designs trunk show until 6 p.m.

