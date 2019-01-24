Sales roundup: Baton Rouge Bridal Show, Blowout Sale at Towne Center, and more

Hosted by N-Joy! Weddings and Events, the semi-annual Baton Rouge Bridal Show will take place this Sunday, January 27, at L’Auberge Casino. The event will feature giveaways, local vendors, DJs, caterers and more to assist in wedding planning. For more information on prizes and who will be in attendance, visit the event page here.

This Saturday, January 26, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Eros, Currie, B Kids, and Dee Keller Designs are coming together for a Blowout Sale in Towne Center in a temporary space between the old Books A Million and Five Guys. For more details on the sale, visit each store’s social media.

Bustle‘s Prom Pop-Up Sale starts today,Thursday, January 24, at 10 a.m. and lasts through Saturday, January 26. Prom dresses and Mardi Gras gowns originally valued at $499 and up will all be $99 and under. In addition, the shop is also hosting an Astrid & Mercedes Designer Show this Friday, January 25, and Saturday, January 26. Click here to make an appointment.

The entire store is 40% off now at Wanderlust by Abby. To shop online, use the code JAN40.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Library is hosting a Recycled Reads Gift Book Sale this Saturday, January 26, from 9:00 a.m. to 2 p.m. This special sale includes an array of options: fiction, cookbooks, textbooks, history, travel, art, craft’s, children’s and more. Hardbacks and larger-format paperbacks, DVD’s, and audiobooks are priced at $1.00, while pocket-sized paperbacks are available for purchase at 25 cents. All proceeds are donated to the Patrons of the Public Library that fund children’s programs during the summer and throughout the year. More information about this event is available here.

Need even more books? The Friends of the LSU Libraries’ annual Book Bazaar is happening now at the 4-H Mini Farm and Nelson Memorial on LSU’s campus. The sale started today, January 24, and runs through Saturday. Books of all kinds–think cookbooks, novels, children’s books and so much more–are priced as low as 25 cents. Proceeds from this event go into an endowment that supports library acquisitions and services. Find out more about the sale here.

Select denim is up to 75% off now at Love Boutique.

Edit by LBP is hosting a Buy More, Save More sale, with savings of up to 70% when you buy five items or more.

Hemline Highland Road is continuing its sale, with select items 70% off now, January 24.

