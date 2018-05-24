Sales roundup: Atomic Pop Shop’s Goodbye Bash, Give back to Beyond Gymnastics at Kendra Scott, and more

This Saturday, May 26, the Atomic Pop Shop is hosting its last hoorah with a Goodbye Bash from 6 to 9 pm. at the store’s Government Street location. With food, drinks, music and friends, this party is one of your last chances to stock up on vinyl before the store closes. For more information, visit the event page here.

Kendra Scott in Perkins Rowe is hosting a Give Back event tonight, Thursday, May 24, from 5 to 8 p.m. to benefit Beyond Gymnastics, a special-needs gymnastics program here in Baton Rouge. To learn more about Beyond Gymnastics, check out this article from the inRegister archives.

Mint is offering 20% off all shoes, accessories and apparel, as well as special discounts on “last one” items. Follow along on the store’s social media to get a peek at the sale items.

White denim is 25% off online and in store at Wanderlust by Abby. Use the code SAVE25 to redeem the sale online.

Hemline Towne Center and Hemline Highland Road are hosting a Long Weekend Sale in honor of Memorial Day with $20, $50 and $75 items across the two locations.

Oh Baby’s Moving Sale continues this week with 20% off the entire store.

The 20th-anniversary celebration continues this week at Bella Bella, with 20% off your entire in-store purchase.

Both locations of NK Boutique are hosting a Memorial Day Sale with 20% off swimwear, coverups and Tory Burch.

All shoes are 30 to 50% off at Lukka Boutique through this weekend as part of its Memorial Day Shoe Sale.

Edit by LBP has kicked off its Memorial Day Sale early, with 30 to 70% off half the store, including shoes.

To celebrate its 7th birthday, Salon Raybon is offering 47% off all Paul Mitchell tools and products, 50% off all R+Co products, and a free travel product with every $50 retail purchase.

Are you a Baton Rouge retailer with an upcoming sale or special event? Email [email protected] with details to be featured in an upcoming Sales Roundup.