Sales roundup: Anniversary celebrations, grand openings, and more

This Saturday, April 7, is The Foyer’s 10th anniversary. To celebrate, the store is hosting a party from 12 to 5 p.m., with gifts, Champagne and more.

Rustic House Furniture has made its way to Baton Rouge and will be opening the doors to its 655 Scenic Hwy. location with a grand opening celebration this Saturday, April 10, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The all-day party will feature a bar, live music and food, as well as discounts and giveaways. For more information, visit the event page here.

Lamps & Lighting’s Spring Shade Sale continues this week, April 5 through 7, with select lampshades up to 75% off.

Now through April 30, The Lemon Tree Gifts and Paper is hosting its annual Jon Hart Graduation Sale, with early-bird pricing on tons of styles, as well as free personalization.

Bella Grace Paper + Gifts is having a first birthday celebration this Saturday, April 7, featuring 20% off the entire store.

This month, Glo Beauty Bar is featuring Jane Iredale as product of the month, which means the brand’s products are buy two, get the third half off.

La Mer Luxury Swim is hosting a Sip & Shop event tonight, April 5, from 6 to 8 p.m., with wine and the latest swim and resort styles.

NK Boutique on Corporate Boulevard is hosting a Vince Spring ’18 Showing now, April 5, featuring new styles and 25% off your entire purchase.

Sofas, chairs, tables and more are on sale at LD Linens and Decor. Check out the store’s social media for details on the sale items.

Are you a Baton Rouge retailer with an upcoming sale or special event? Email [email protected] with details to be featured in an upcoming Sales Roundup.