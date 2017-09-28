Sales roundup: Late-night antique-ing at The Pink Elephant, Freebies at the new LURE Boutique, and more

A quick look at sales in the area:

The Pink Elephant Antiques is hosting Late Night at the Pink Elephant this Saturday, September 30, from 6 to 10 p.m., with cool vintage and antique merchandise, drinks, music and small bites.

Head to the Bocage Village Shopping Center to check out its newest addition, LURE Boutique. For the rest of this week, visit the store for a free bath bomb and spend $150 to get a free gameday tank top.

Tomorrow, Friday, September 29, Head Over Heels will host a Gentle Soles by Kenneth Cole trunk show, featuring the brand’s fall/winter collection. The one-day event will include drinks and snacks for shoppers.

Join Hemline on Highland Road today, Thursday, September 28, for “Booties and Brunch,” to celebrate the arrival of new fall shoes.

So Signature Boutique in Prairieville is having a giveaway and a week of sales to celebrate its upcoming birthday. Follow and like the store’s Facebook page for chances to win free clothing and jewelry and to get updates on reduced merchandise.

Next week, Mingle Boutique will begin new Ten Dollar Tuesdays and Twenty Dollar Tuesdays. Every Tuesday, new items will be on sale for $10 and $20, with only $3 shipping.

It’s the last chance to scoop up designer sunglasses this month at 20% off from Optical Shoppe Designer Eyewear & Sunglass Boutique.

The Silver Sun’s Southern Gates trunk show has been extended; get 10% off the entire collection and a free pair of Southern Gates earrings with purchase of $75 or more.

Red Door Interiors is continuing its liquidation sale, with all items now marked 55% off.

From now through Friday, October 6, get up to 30% off both stock and special orders at Dixon Smith Interiors’ fall sale.

Swap Boutique has marked down many of its designer purses. Find the perfect the bag on the boutique’s website or visit the store.

Once Upon a Child is preparing for cooler weather to come with its Coat Kickoff sale this Saturday, September 30.

Are you a Baton Rouge retailer with an upcoming sale or special event? Email [email protected] with details to be featured in an upcoming Sales Roundup.