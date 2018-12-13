Sales roundup: Mid City Makers Market’s second anniversary, Wanderlust by Abby’s Holiday Shindig, and more

This Saturday, December 15, is the holiday edition of the Mid City Makers Market from 4 to 8 p.m. at 541 South Eugene St. This installment marks the market’s second birthday, as well as the last event of 2018. Visit the event page here for a full list of vendors and more information.

Wanderlust by Abby is hosting its first-ever Holiday Shindig today, Thursday, December 13, until 8 p.m. The event will feature 20% off the entire store until 6 p.m., 25% off from 6 to 8 p.m., vintage finds, massages, local vendors, treats, drinks and even a giveaway. For more information, visit the event page here.

Soho Boutique Salon and Style by Soho, the newly opened retail extension of Soho, are hosting an Open House Celebration today, December 13, until 6 p.m. In addition to food, drinks and guest vendors, retail products will also be 20% off all day. For more information, visit the event page here.

Today, December 13, from 4 to 7 p.m., Rush Salon is hosting its annual holiday shopping event, with drinks, hors d’oeuvres, door prizes, and more.

Through next Sunday, December 23, Pure Barre Baton Rouge is hosting daily sales as part of its 12 Days of Cheer. Each day, a new deal will be posted on the gym’s Instagram here.

The Pink Elephant Antiques is hosting a Holiday Open House this Saturday, December 15, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. The event will feature a trunk show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Stabbed in the Art from 4 to 8 p.m., a live DJ, drinks, deals and more. For more information, visit the event page here.

Today, December 13, NK Boutique on Corporate is hosting a Holiday Open House, with a pop-up from Williams Sonoma, Helen Bolin and Gypsy Jewelry. More information is available here.

Kids’ Christmas pajamas are 50% off now at Lulu & Bean.

Through this Saturday, December 15, Oh Baby! is offering 20% off shoes, 25% off regular pajamas, and 30% off all Christmas. For more information, visit the event page here.

