Rice, rice, baby: Gonzales Jambalaya Festival celebrates 50th anniversary

Come celebrate the 50th anniversary of Gonzales’ Jambalaya Festival today through Sunday, May 25 to 28, at the Festival Grounds on South Irma Boulevard in Gonzales. This four-day event is packed with activities for attendees of all ages.

Enjoy plenty of live music, carnival games and jambalaya cooking contests all day Friday through Sunday. And stick around for the cooking finals and jambalaya “World Champion” announcement Sunday at 6:30 p.m. It’s also not too late to sign up for Saturday’s 5K and 1-mile fun run. Register by midnight tonight, Thursday, May 25, to participate.

For the full list of activities and the festival schedule, visit jambalayafestival.org.