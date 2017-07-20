Preview Forum 35’s Art Melt exhibition this Friday

This Friday, July 21, Forum 35 will host a Preview Party for its 14th annual Art Melt event. Hosted at the Capitol Park Museum, Art Melt is the largest multimedia, juried art exhibit in the state, featuring the work of professional artists from across Louisiana. Although the show officially opens Saturday, July 22, the Preview Party is for ticket holders only, who are given the chance to see the artwork before anyone else, while enjoying food by Heirloom Cuisine, drinks at an open bar, and entertainment. Many of the artists will also be there to mix and mingle before the winners are announced later in the night.

For more information, visit forum35.org.