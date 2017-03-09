Pints for a Purpose raises a glass against blood cancer

According to data collected by the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, approximately one person in the United States will be diagnosed with a blood cancer every three minutes, accounting for about 10.2 percent of the estimated 1,685,210 new cancer cases diagnosed in the U.S. in 2016. But the search for a cure carries on right here in Baton Rouge

Next Thursday, March 16, the Mississippi/Louisiana Chapter of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society will host its annual Pints for a Purpose fundraiser at Tin Roof Brewery. From 5 to 9 p.m., ticket holders can settle down for live music from Peyton McMahon and the Maggies, a silent auction, food from Tony’s Seafood, St. Patrick’s Day-inspired fun, and, of course, plenty of craft beer.

A regular $25 ticket includes two beers and a food voucher, while special VIP tickets ensure all the beer you can drink, food and an event beer glass to help commemorate the evening.

The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society is the world’s largest voluntary health agency dedicated to blood cancer, including Hodgkins’s disease and myeloma, and funds cancer research around the world. To help support the organization’s cause and learn more about how Baton Rouge can make a difference, visit lls.org.