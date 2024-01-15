What to do next week: Petite Antiques Forum and House Tours

Celebrate Louisiana’s rich history and artistry with The Friends of Magnolia Mound during the 24th annual Petite Antiques Forum and House Tours next Thursday, January 25. This event will feature a lecture from contemporary topographical artist Jim Blanchard at the Louisiana State Archives building followed by lunch and a tour at Houmas House in Darrow, Louisiana. Guests are then invited to a tour of two private historic homes, Belle Alliance and Palo Alto located near Bayou Lafourche.

Tickets for the forum and tours are $150 per person. Reservations are necessary and can be made here. All proceeds will be used to preserve artifacts displayed at Magnolia Mound.

For more information on Magnolia Mound’s Petite Antiques Forum, click here.

