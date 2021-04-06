Gardens of Louisiana’s past come to life at Magnolia Mound’s Petite Antiques Forum this Saturday

Robert Frost may have said that nothing gold can stay—but something old? That’s a different story.

This Saturday, April 10, the admirers of history behind Friends of the Magnolia Mound will host their annual Petite Antiques Forum, a morning celebrating the cultivated landscapes surrounding some of Baton Rouge’s most storied homes, focusing on antique garden design, indigenous plants and plants introduced to early South Louisiana settlers.

The day will begin at 9:30 a.m. with “Chêne Vert’s Gardens: Recreating an Early Louisiana Landscape,” an outdoor lecture by Wayne Stromeyer, whose own 11-acre home garden has been selected as the event’s tour-ready garden usually unseen by public visitors. After soaking in that learning, stay until 11:30 a.m. for a socially distant outdoor picnic lunch on the grounds of Magnolia Mound, after which the promenade through the garden and the grounds will begin.

Tickets can be purchased here for $100 per person. For more information, call (225) 421-3162.