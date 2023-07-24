Why personal hygiene products are on this nonprofit’s back-to-school list | By Ryn Lakvold -

The lack of access to feminine products for girls in middle and high school has been an issue for quite some time. To address that need, Network of Women NOW, a non-profit organization committed to empowering women and girls, is holding a Back-to-School Menstrual Supply Drive-Thru event to collect menstrual and feminine hygiene product donations.

“We are facing a situation where students have very limited access to free menstrual hygiene products, which perpetuates a cycle of inequality and hinders girls’ education and well-being,” says Deidra Mwalimu, CEO and founder of Network of Women NOW. In the past, the drive has collected enough supplies for 1,200 girls. During this last drive of summer, the organization aims to collect products for 5,000 students.

Network of Women NOW plans to use those products to provide “Ubibi Bags” to students. Filled with sanitary pads, soap, a toothbrush, toothpaste, deodorant, wipes and hand sanitizer, the bags will benefit students in need of hygiene products.

“Imagine a future where no school-aged girl is held back by the lack of access to menstrual products,” says Mwalimu. In addition to the drives, Network of Women NOW is launching the Louisiana Menstrual Equity Project to create long-lasting change for women.

The menstrual drive will take place on Sunday, July 30, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in The Red Shoes parking lot. Donations will be accepted during normal business hours at Athleta Towne Center, Core UFC Gym Sherwood and Time Warp Boutique.

For more information about the menstrual drive, visit networkofwomennow.org. Donations will also be accepted online and through the organization’s Amazon wishlist.