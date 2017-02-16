Pennington’s Wellness Day for Women set for Saturday

The Pennington Biomedical Research Foundation will host its annual Irene W. Pennington Wellness Day for Women this Saturday, February 18. The event, which focuses on women’s health and education, will offer free health screenings, exhibits and presentations from local physicians on topics like breast cancer prevention, aging gracefully, maintaining digestive health and more.

The morning will begin with a full breakfast from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., sponsored by Whole Foods Market and the Women’s Nutrition Research Program, followed by general sessions and breakout sessions of the attendees’ choice before a lunch by Zoe’s Kitchen.

To learn more about Wellness Day for Women at the Pennington Biomedical Research Center, register, and see a full schedule of events, visit pbrc.edu/womens-wellness.