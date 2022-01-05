Take a look back at Baton Rouge’s parties of the year for 2021

2021 saw its share of fluctuations in terms of events, from a promising spring to a summer of reinstated mask mandates to a fruitful fall of rescheduled parties and fundraisers. Throughout these changes, inRegister was there to capture them all for each issue’s Community section, showcasing the people and organizations making strides in the local philanthropy scene.

As we move into another year, see some of our favorite party pics from the past 12 months. Click the images below for a closer look: