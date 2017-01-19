Oriental rugs are the focus of Friends of Magnolia Mound’s Petite Antiques Forum

Friends of Magnolia Mound Plantation will host its 17th annual Petite Antiques Forum next Thursday, January 26. Kick off the all-day affair with coffee and refreshments at 9:30 a.m. at the Louisiana State Archives. Professor Walter Denny from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst will then give the keynote lecture, “Gracious Living and the Mysterious East: Oriental Carpets in North America.” Following the lecture, Baton Rouge Country Club will provide brunch, and then attendees will be able to tour the home of longtime Oriental carpet collectors Mr. and Mrs. David Culbert. To register, visit friendsofmagnoliamound.org. Tickets are $85.