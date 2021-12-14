Opéra Louisiane’s ‘Amahl and the Night Visitors’ brings the tale of the three magi to life

Partnering this year with the Dance Center and School of Performing Arts, Opéra Louisiane will herald the Christmas season with a performance of Gian Carlo Menotti’s Amahl and the Night Visitors, the first opera specifically composed for television in the United States when it was first released in 1951. On the stage of First Baptist Church of Baton Rouge this Saturday, December 18, music lovers will be able to see one of the holiday’s most famous stories come to life as dancers and a live orchestra accompany a young shepherd boy’s encounter with three magi on their way to Bethlehem.

Buy your tickets for the 7 p.m. show—which also includes variations from The Nutcracker—here.