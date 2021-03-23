Singing, dancing and art are all on the agenda at Opera Louisiane’s Open Air Fair

Kicking off spring with an afternoon filled with live music, the East Baton Rouge Parish Library and Opéra Louisiane will host an Open Air Fair for the whole family this Saturday, March 27. Watch and learn from master artists or just have some fun in the sun on the plaza at the Main Library at Goodwood from noon until 2 p.m.

In the first 30 minutes—”Master Minutes”—of the event, learn to sing, dance and draw from experts in those fields. Your drawing may even be part of an action during the live performances to follow. The afternoon is free to the public and created with all ages in mind. Just grab your lawn chair and enjoy a musical afternoon with family and friends.

