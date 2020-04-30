Online creative events add color to quarantine life

With museums closed and concerts on pause, it can be hard to get your art-scene fix these days. However, local musicians, artists, and creatives are going digital, and bringing their work right into your home. With at-home concerts, virtual creative classes, and so much more, there are plenty of ways to stay in tune with your artsy side, while still staying safe and staying put.

Read on for a list of local creativity you won’t want to swipe past:

BRQ & BRSO – An @Home Concert Experience is happening tonight at 7:30 p.m. What better way to wine and dine than while supporting two amazing local organizations. While the deadline for food orders has ended already, tickets for the event are still available online for $25.

This Saturday, May 2, Ryan Foret & Foret Tradition is hosting a free concert live on their Facebook page at 7:30 p.m. This local band will be playing traditional swamp pop music, perfect for a Saturday night crawfish boil.

The Louisiana Art and Science Museum is offering ‘how-to’ drawing videos on its Facebook page once a week for anyone looking to brush up on their artistry while hanging at home.

This Saturday, May 2, at 11 a.m., Studio4 is preforming a virtual concert on its Facebook page to benefit Back the Blue and the families of fallen officers. The concert is free, but there will be a virtual tip jar for donations.

How are you staying artsy during this quarantine? Let us know what concerts and classes you’re turning into in the comments below.