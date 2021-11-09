Tune in to OLOL Children’s Hospital’s Mediathon this Thursday and Friday

This Thursday and Friday, November 11 and 12, Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital is hosting its annual two-day Mediathon event, a fundraiser held as part of Children’s Miracle Network Hospital’s national program. Once a mere radiothon, the event has grown into much more, with stories of hope and healing from patients and families set to broadcast on 96.1 The River, 102.5 WFMF, 101.5 WYNK, 1150 AM WJBO, Downtown Radio 97.7 and WAFB from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“Of course, some patients are too little to describe their story, but they come on and talk about the good things that are happening in Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital just to bring awareness to the hospital and talk about the importance of donations and what they will do for us,” says Whitney Thomson, marketing liaison for OLOL Children’s Hospital. “We are here for anyone who needs us, regardless of their ability to pay. If the public has some extra change in their pocket, nothing is too small. And it all goes to help extend our mission to help all those in need.”

To donate, text LAKIDS to 51555 or call 855-295-KIDS during the Mediathon. For more information, visit OLOL Children’s Hospital Mediathon’s home page here.