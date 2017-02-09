Nominations open for the 2017 Best of 225 Awards

Baton Rouge keeps getting bigger and better, which means casual civilians have more options than ever when looking for some weekly entertainment—whether that means a great meal, a unique drink or a quality place to shop. What about barbecue with the guys? Or maybe some coffee on a weekend study break? How is a person supposed to find out about all the best new restaurants popping up in town? Or the best up-and-coming neighborhoods? The best performing arts group, or where to see a good show?

Thanks to the readers of inRegister’s sister publication 225, Baton Rouge is about to find out once again, with nominations for the Best of 225 Awards open until Tuesday, February 28. Until then, the voices of the city can write in their top picks for dozens of categories in Food & Drink, People & Entertainment, and Shopping & Services, and then see how their choices add up in the big reveal.

To share your opinions on Baton Rouge’s best restaurants, shops and more, visit 225batonrouge.com.