AFP’s National Philanthropy Day luncheon will honor those who give back

When it comes to the Association of Fundraising Professionals, nothing stands in the way of creating a better future for the Greater Baton Rouge community—not even a pandemic. To celebrate the 30th anniversary of National Philanthropy Day in the local area, the organization will host its annual luncheon on Tuesday, November 10, through a hybrid virtual/in-person event to honor and highlight individuals and companies that have made a positive impact on the community.

Philanthropic leaders to be honored include Meredith Hathorn for Outstanding Philanthropist, Annie Engholm for Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy, and Kathy and Michael Victorian for Outstanding Volunteer Fundraisers, along with a handful of others who have come together to create a better community.

“AFP Greater Baton Rouge is thrilled to have the opportunity to still have a 30th celebration during the most unique year that no one could have imagined,” says Chelsea Morgan, the chapter’s vice president of philanthropy. “Our honorees are among some of the most giving in our community through their donations, time and talent. Our community has come together in remarkable ways this year through its many challenges. We are privileged to honor these community leaders.”

AFP’s Greater Baton Rouge Chapter was founded with the purpose of advancing and inspiring philanthropy by enabling people and organizations to practice ethical and effective fundraising. Some 140 members representing more than 80 organizations meet every second Tuesday of the month either at Juban’s or virtually to discuss matters of creating a positive effect on the community of Baton Rouge.

To learn more about the luncheon, click here. For more information on AFP and its mission, visit the group’s website or follow the chapter on Facebook.