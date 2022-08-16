Sip and sample family recipes at this book signing event for ‘Nana’s Creole Italian Table’

Back in our March 2022 issue, we dove into Elizabeth M. William’s first cookbook, Nana’s Creole Italian Table (and salivated just a little over the olive salad recipes inside). Now, the founder of New Orleans’ Southern Food & Beverage Museum is turning the pages again for a book signing event this Friday, August 19, at Red Stick Reads.

Stop by between 6 and 8 p.m. to hear Williams chat about the Sicilian culinary history of New Orleans’ “Little Palermo,” including the stories behind some of her family’s favorite recipes from the motherland, their stories of immigrating to the United States, and how the recipes have adapted to changing times and Louisiana’s Creole culture. Attendees will be able to sample small bites from some of William’s dishes featured in the cookbook, and guests are invited to bring their own bottles of wine to accompany the Italian treats.

For more updates on author events and readings, follow Red Stick Reads on Instagram and Facebook, or check out the store’s website at redstickreads.com. And read inRegister’s interview with Williams in this story from the March 2022 issue.