Of Moving Colors presents annual Kick It Out dance performance at Manship next week

Next Friday and Saturday, January 27-28, local dance company Of Moving Colors will present its 8th annual fan-favorite performance Kick It Out. This year’s theme, “That’s Entertainment,” means a special focus on music and dance from film and stage, as well as the amazing vocals of Quiana Lynell, who will perform alongside live music and the gorgeous costumes of the company. Not only will audiences get the chance to see OMC’s professional dancers in action, but the pros will also be joined on the Manship Theatre stage by more than 90 children age 5 to 19 from all around the community.

Tickets are available for shows at 7:30 p.m. Friday, January 27, and at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, January 28. To grab tickets now or learn more about the company, visit ofmovingcolors.org.