Mid-City Artisans brings food and fun to its first-ever Art Day

When we last covered Mid-City Artisans, the multi-purpose home for all things arts-related was just opening its doors on Government Street, putting together booths and hinting at the plethora of events, workshops and wares to be found within. Now, it’s full steam ahead.

This Saturday, August 7, the next of its community-building events kicks off with an Art Day and Poetry Slam, an afternoon filled with live music, artisan meet-and-greets, a silent auction, good eats from Boo’s Best BBQ food truck, and more. Arrive at 10 a.m. for the start of most of the festivities. The poetry slam begins at 3 p.m. and will run until 6 p.m.

For more information and to stay updated with future events, visit mid-cityartisans.com.