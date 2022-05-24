Celebrate Memorial Day with a patriotic performance from the Baton Rouge Concert Band

Memorial Day is about more than just a long weekend to kick off summer. It’s a holiday reserved for remembering and honoring the brave men and women who have lost their lives in service of our country. To celebrate them and their sacrifices, the Baton Rouge Concert Band will be putting on a performance at the Main Library on Goodwood at 7 p.m on Monday, May 30.

“Many of us have known someone that served our country,” says band president Bond Lux. “Some of us knew someone that was wounded or died in service. Memorial Day is specifically about honoring those that gave the ultimate sacrifice to secure and protect our freedom.”

The band is set to perform classics from artists Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Foster and the Gershwin brothers, as well as marches and patriotic tunes everyone will recognize, such as “America the Beautiful” and “Stars and Stripes Forever.” The whole family is invited to enjoy, as this concert is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit the band’s Facebook page.