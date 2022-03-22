The LSU AgCenter’s Master Gardener Plant Sale is sprouting this weekend

Spring has officially sprung, which means it’s time to upgrade your garden. This Saturday, March 26, at the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens’ Master Gardener Annual Plant Sale, you can watch your garden grow as you shop more than 3,000 locally grown perennials, annuals and succulents on display at the woodlands and arboretums off Essen Lane at one of three time slots between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The sale raises money to support educational activities for both the Master Gardener Association and the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens. Tickets cost $10 and are credited to your plant purchase on the day of the sale. Whether you’ve got a practiced green thumb or are still a bit wet behind the ears, this weekend is just one way to give back to your community and your spring garden all in one go.

For more information regarding times and tickets, visit the 2022 EBR Master Gardener Plant Sale website.