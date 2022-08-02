Enter a world of magic with ‘House of Fae’ at the Manship Theatre

Audience members will step inside a fairy tale landscape this Saturday, August 6, as Louisiana circus troupe The Acadian Circus presents “House of Fae,” an original theatrical performance produced by Circus Louisiana , at Manship Theatre.

The show features acrobatics, aerial silks and more as it follows four whimsical families living peacefully in the fairy kingdom until the scorned sister of the queen attempts to take over with her dark magic. How will the citizens overcome this darkness, you ask? Will it be the power of family? Friendship? Love? You’ll just have to see for yourself.

“House of Fae” will feature two performances, at 2 and 7 p.m. Ticket prices begin at $30. Purchase tickets here.