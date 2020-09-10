LSU Museum of Art showcases updated landscape gallery

Need a little work-from-home break? That’s what the LSU Museum of Art’s recently updated landscape gallery is for. Maybe looking at the beautiful works of art might just help you forget for a second that this year isn’t half as beautiful as we’d hoped. If only it was possible to live in a painting…

“The Art in Louisiana gallery highlighting landscapes has been completely reinstalled to explore the intersection of the natural environment with culture,” explains Courtney Taylor, LSU Museum of Art’s curator and director of public programs. “Nineteenth-century paintings pair with contemporary works to highlight the tensions between culture, industry and the environment—and our own romanticized notions of landscape.”

Piqued your interest? Check out the museum’s Artist Talk with featured artist Tina Freeman today, September 10, at 5:30 p.m. Freeman will speak about her collection of aerial photographs, which focuses on the climate change of the Louisiana wetlands—where she spent her childhood fishing—and the melting glaciers of the North and South poles.

Look at some wistful, purposeful art, and you might just learn something, too. You can thank us later.