LSU AgCenter’s Spring Garden Show displays seasonal blooms

Spring showers may have been a minor nuisance to Baton Rougeans this week, but for the plant life among us, circumstances couldn’t be better. To celebrate the coming of the warm season and the blooms of new flowers and herbs, the LSU AgCenter will host its 15th annual Spring Garden Show this Saturday and Sunday, March 18-19, at the John M. Parker Coliseum on Highland Road. It’s the first of three garden shows that the AgCenter will put on around south Louisiana in coming weeks.

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, vendors will set up booths in the auditorium, selling plants and a variety of garden and patio merchandise. The 11th annual Louisiana State and Regional Chili Cook-off will take place concurrently with the plant sale, as will the Baton Rouge Spring Car Show, with plenty of children’s activities to keep the whole family interested.