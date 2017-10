Louisiana Restaurant Association’s ‘Candela e vino’

JORDAN LAHAYE | EVENTS Tweet Share Pin It

Guests enjoyed a seated four-course meal courtesy of Chef Jeremy Langlois of White Oak Plantation, Chef Kelley McCann of Kalurah Street Grill, Chef Nathan Gresham of Beausoleil, Chef de Cuisine Noah Lessard of Ruffino’s Restaurant and Allie Bookman of Cupcake Allie.