Learn the secrets of Louisiana’s medicinal plants at Hilltop Arboretum tonight

Whether pain relief from willow bark or stomachache cures from peppermint, the world of plant medicine has been known to humans for thousands of years, and the woodlands of Louisiana have lent their fair share of remedies. Find out more about the history of our state’s medicinal plants at LSU Hilltop Arboretum tonight, Tuesday, September 13.

Louisiana Herb Journal author Corinne Martin’s lecture on “Connecting and Healing with Louisiana Medicinal Plants” will delve into the history of human relationships with nature and will also include a demonstration on creating herbal remedies. The lecture is part of LSU Hilltop Arboretum’s Discover Nature series, presented in partnership with the Capital Area Native Plant Society and the Louisiana Master Naturalists of Greater Baton Rouge.

The talk begins at 7 p.m. in Hilltop’s Beverly Brown Coates Auditorium. Registration is $10 for members of Hilltop, CANPS and LMNGBR, and $15 for non-members. For more information, visit lsu.edu/hilltop/programs.