Local love: Sweet Baton Rouge’s Christmas pop-up connects the community

Most Christmas movies have a similar plot: someone travels back to their hometown and through some twist of fate finds love and discovers the true meaning of the season. And while we love the fake snow, supernatural intervention and occasionally cheesy acting, for us, what makes the movies so heartwarming is the emphasis they put on tight-knit communities.

For Meredith Waguespack, owner of Sweet Baton Rouge, this is what the holidays are all about: coming together and supporting one another. That’s why, for the second year, she is hosting a Local Pop Up Shop in Perkins Rowe.

“When we create the Local Pop Up, we want to create an exclusive shopping experience for locals, as well as for visitors,” explains Waguespack. “But we do it because we have a strong passion for connecting creators and the local community. We want to encourage people to shop local for Christmas.”

Starting November 11 and running through November 23, over 50 local makers and artists will be on hand in the storefront between Altr’d State and Impeccable Pig with handmade items perfect for gifting. In addition, the two-week event will also feature three workshops, two workout classes, a few trunk shows and a raffle benefitting the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.

“The pop up is a labor of love,” says Waguespack. “We want people to come out and support these talented locals. Knowing you are impacting a small business with your purchase should make Christmas shopping even more rewarding.”

Running alongside the Local Pop Up Shop, The Hope Shop will also be taking temporary residence in Perkins Rowe from November 9 to November 16 in the space next to Kendra Scott. The fair trade store will be showcasing handmade clothing, home goods and other gifts, all to benefit local nonprofit Hands Producing Hope.

For a full list of events during the two-week Local Pop Up Shop, as well as a list of vendors, visit the event page here.