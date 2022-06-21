Dig up some fun at LASM’s Dino Day this Saturday

Good news for dinosaur loves of all ages: LASM’s Dino Day is not extinct. After a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the event is back this Saturday, June 25, for a day of hands-on, educational activities and dino-themed showings taking place throughout the museum.

“Dino Day has been one of our all-time favorite community programs since we first presented it in 2016, and we are extremely excited to bring back this special day of discovery and exploration,” LASM education director Nita Mitchell says.

The cornerstone of the whole event is the 65-million-year-old, 1,500-pound Triceratops skull, nicknamed “Jason,” that currently calls the LASM’s Solar System Gallery home thanks to Raising Cane’s and the Graves family.

“We are excited that a real paleontologist who represents the LSU Department of Geology & Geophysics and the LSU Museum of Natural Science will also be joining us to celebrate the ‘colossal fossil’ Jason,” Michell explains. “Meeting professionals in the field provides an opportunity for children to explore STEAM-related careers as they have fun learning, discovering and investigating at the exciting event.”

The event and all of its activities are included with general museum admission. For more information, visit lasm.org.