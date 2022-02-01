Krewe Mystique de la Capitale Ball INREGISTER STAFF 14 HOURS AGO | EVENTS Tweet Share Pin It The Krewe Mystique de la Capitale hosted its Mardi Gras ball on January 29 at The Crowne Plaza. Tweet Share Pin It Submit your Wedding, Engagement or Anniversary Announcement! Our February issue cover story features a lakeside home full of rooms with a view From the editor: Lake effects A bargain-hunter’s tips and tricks for the best antique finds These timeless tile techniques will make a splash in the kitchen or bath