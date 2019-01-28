Krewe of Apollo’s Bal Masque XXXVIII RILEY BIENVENU 11 HOURS AGO | EVENTS Tweet Share Pin It The Krewe of Apollo hosted its annual Mardi Gras ball January 26 at the Raising Cane’s River Center. Tweet Share Pin It There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts! SUBMIT YOUR WEDDING Fat Tuesday fashion: Bloggers dish on how to laissez les bon temps rouler in style Back on her throne: Anna Reilly reminisces on her experience as queen of D.C. Mardi Gras Gluten-free, grain-free and guilt-free: Eat Fit BR’s new king cake Shop local online with inRegister-approved picks for Mardi Gras
