Turn back the clock at Knock Knock Children Museum’s virtual Storybook Soiree this Thursday

There’s a reason the hours of childhood seem so long in memory—almost everything we saw, touched, tasted and heard was new, was wonderful, was extraordinarily interesting. To return to such a state may seem nearly impossible in adulthood, but that doesn’t mean that there aren’t those who try. The Knock Knock Children’s Museum, for example, was built by adults with just such wiring, and this Thursday, April 15, they’re hosting a virtual Storybook Soiree and online auction to remind us all of what a city misses when it misses the joy of children’s play.

“We’re treating it a bit like a television show,” says Jimmy Frederick, director of marketing and communications for the museum, which was forced to temporarily close its doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “It’s all about the power of a great story and the power of play and how important both are to the children of the Capital region.”

The virtual event, which will begin steaming live on Facebook at 7 p.m. Thursday, will include vignettes from board members and others who have been touched by the Knock Knock Children’s Museum’s influence, including children interacting with the museum. The online auction will run until 5 p.m. Sunday, April 18, and will also be located on the museum’s website.

“Hopefully this is one of the last virtual events that we’ll have to attend this year,” says Frederick, laughing. “But we’re really looking forward to getting people involved and ready for when things begin to clear up again.”

For more information, visit knockknockmuseum.org/storybooksoiree.