Knock Knock Children’s Museum Sneak Peek Party

Baton Rouge’s newest educational attraction, Knock Knock Children’s Museum, celebrated those who made it happen on Aug. 13 with their “Sneak Peek” party honoring the museum’s most generous donors. Guests were invited to interact with all of the museum’s 18 learning zones in order to engage with their inner child and experience the educational and inspirational power of play. For more on the museum, which opens to the public Aug. 22, check out our article from the August issue of inRegister, available on newsstands now.