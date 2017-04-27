Junior League revs up for Touch a Truck event Saturday

Toot! Toot! Beep! Beep! Kids can see, touch and explore some of their favorite big trucks and heavy equipment this Saturday, April 29, as the Junior League of Baton Rouge presents its second annual Touch a Truck event at BREC’s Fairgrounds on Airline Highway. The lineup will include front end loaders, bucket trucks, concrete trucks, emergency response vehicles, a helicopter, and even the East Baton Rouge Parish Library BookMobile and the Petz Plaza Pet Taxi. Emergency responders will also be present to answer kids’ questions and to teach more about those who protect and serve the Baton Rouge community.

The event lasts from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a silent hour from 9 to 10 a.m. for those sensitive to noise.

Tickets are $10, and proceeds benefit the Junior League’s volunteer efforts.