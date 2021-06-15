The John James Audubon Bicentennial Celebration walks on this weekend

On June 18, 1821, John James Audubon reached St. Francisville by steamboat and, inspired by the hilly countryside and variety of birds, painted a portion of his famous series, The Birds of America. This weekend marks 200 years since Audubon began his work and life in West Feliciana, so the West Feliciana Historical Society is hosting a memorial dedication for the John James Audubon Bicentennial Celebration on Friday, June 18, at 10 a.m. at the West Feliciana Historical Museum. The dedication will feature speakers and the unveiling of a new plaque, along with the release of a new interactive map app that will allow users to follow in the footsteps of Audubon—exploring the numerous places Audubon himself visited while in West Feliciana.

For more information, visit westfelicianahistory.org.