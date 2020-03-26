inRegister’s new online events calendar keeps you up to date on changes

With an onslaught of postponed and rescheduled events due to measures taken to flatten the curve of COVID-19, we have received countless requests to publish a continuously updating calendar in order to keep people informed and to aid with rescheduling efforts. In an effort to fill this need in the community, inRegister is rolling out our new online events calendar, which will be updated regularly to reflect new information and announcements regarding community events scheduled to take place in Baton Rouge.

To submit an event for inclusion in our calendar, please email [email protected]. We want to do our best to keep everyone updated as this situation continues to change and as we move back into normal life later this year. Fundraisers and other community events are central to our publication and to the many local organizations which put the betterment of Baton Rouge at their forefront. We hope to be celebrating some great causes with you all again soon.