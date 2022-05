Join us for a happy hour to toast to the 2022 edition of inRegister Weddings. Enjoy drink specials, food, live music by Capital City Soul, exciting giveaways and more! RSVP today here.

Thursday, June 2 | 6:00 – 8:00 PM | Tallulah Crafted Food & Wine Bar

Special thanks to our sponsors: Jolie Rentals, The Aesthetic Medicine & Anti-Aging Clinics of Louisiana, Tallulah Crafted Food & Wine Bar, and Pilates Plus|Tread BR.