Celebrate the Fourth of July with these local events

Break out the sparklers, flags and patriotic garb because Baton Rouge is getting festive. Enjoy the long weekend and celebrate Independence Day with live music, parades and, of course, fireworks shows all around the city. Read on for just a few of the fun events happening this weekend:

Red, White and Zoo

Get a taste of the wild side at Baton Rouge Zoo’s colorful event on July 2. For the price of regular admission, explore the zoo and complete a red, white and blue animal scavenger hunt. Keep your eyes peeled and start off the weekend on a patriotic foot—or paw.

Independence Weekend Music Fest at Red Stick Social

Take advantage of the long weekend and get the party pumping at Red Stick Social’s music festival on July 3. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door, and include performances from the jazzy Bad Bongo and country musician Dominick Michael.

Kenilworth Independence Day Parade

In Louisiana, it’s not a holiday without a parade. On the evening of July 3, the Kenilworth Parade will roll for its 50th year down Kenilworth Parkway and through the neighborhood. Bring your coolers and lawn chairs and celebrate the golden jubilee Louisiana style.

BASF Freedom Mile

Start your Independence Day off on the right foot with the BASF Freedom Mile. Starting at 8 a.m. on July 4, runners with have the chance to compete in various heats throughout the morning, topped off with a parent-and-child half-mile fun run. Proceeds benefit the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.

Patriots and Pirates: A Revolutionary Celebration

The USS Kidd is inviting everyone to enjoy Independence Day on an actual piece of American history with its Patriots and Pirates Celebration. For the price of a ticket, explore the ship and enjoy food and refreshments before heading up to the deck for a fireworks show on the water.

Baton Rouge Concert Band’s Fourth of July Concert

The East Baton Rouge Parish Library’s main branch is hosting a free concert at 7:30 p.m. on July 4. The Baton Rouge Concert Band will perform patriotic songs and marches to get you in the spirit.

Rockin’ on the Rooftop BBQ Bash at LSU Museum of Art

Enjoy the downtown July 4 fireworks with a view at the LSU Museum of Art. Tickets include a performance by Sweet Southern Heat, catering from City Pork, specialty drinks by Three Roll Estate and access to the sixth-floor rooftop terrace.

Fourth of July Weekend at L’Auberge

Experience singer-songwriter Marc Broussard live at the L’Auberge event center on July 1, or choose from several firework viewing experiences on July 4. L’Auberge will be presenting three different ways to party: a fireworks extravaganza with Eagle 98.1, a rooftop pool viewing party with Geaux DJ, and a free-to-the-public show on the promenade. Click here for more info.