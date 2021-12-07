Sing along with BRSO at its Home for the Holidays concert this Sunday

We’ve got caroling covered this year with conductor David Torns and the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra and Chorus as they perform the annual “Home for the Holidays” concert at the Istrouma Baptist Church this Sunday, December 12. From 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., one of the biggest holiday sing-alongs of the year will feature fan favorites like “Sleigh Ride,” as well as seasonal tunes from The Polar Express, Home Alone, The Nutcracker and more.

Tickets range from $19 to $65, with all guests required to abide by COVID-19 protocols listed on the symphony website.

For more information, visit brso.org.