Here’s what to expect at Hollydays this year

For the past 39 years, the Junior League of Baton Rouge has taken over the spookiest season to spread a different sort of holiday cheer with Hollydays, the multi-day shopping extravaganza designed to check off your Christmas list and give back to local charity organizations.

This year, from October 12 to 15, shoppers will find dozens of vendors set up inside the Raising Cane’s River Center offering unique goods and services alongside raffles for a 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLB 250 SUV and a 36mm Rolex Datejust watch. But even those who don’t win the lucky drawings can still get a special introduction to the spoils of the season at the Preview Gala on Wednesday, October 12, a chance to get an up-close look at vendors’ offerings while sipping, snacking, and strolling through the exhibition hall amidst silent auctions and live entertainment.

Kendra Scott will also be hosting a special Ladies’ Night Out event on Thursday, October 13, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., featuring a Kendra Scott jewelry pull, Champagne and holiday sweets. Anyone looking for a more refined sipping experience can purchase tickets for a Wine Tasting sponsored by Stabs on Friday, October 14, from 6 to 8 p.m., where participants can try international varieties before purchasing them at Hollydays.

Not everything is for grownups only, however. On Saturday, October 15, Hollydays will also offer the Snowflake Soirée, a children’s brunch where families are invited to dress in their holiday best while enjoying food, crafts, holiday photos and more.

For a list of market hours on October 13 through 15, including limited-capacity “preferred shopping” hours, visit the Hollydays website.