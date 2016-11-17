A guide to holiday fun and festivity

The holiday season is a time for family, friends and tons of fun. There’s plenty to do in and around the Capital Region as we close out 2016 and ring in the new year, and inRegister has compiled all the Holiday Happenings into one colossal calendar. Check it all out and have a happy holiday season from all of us at inRegister!

After Nov. 24

Letters to Santa

The Queen Bee Cards & Stationery in Towne Center offers a mailbox that leads straight to the North Pole. Children are invited to deliver their letters to Santa and anxiously await his reply. For more information, call (225) 924-3530.

Throughout December

19th Century Christmas Decoration at Rosedown

Rosedown’s Main House and Nina’s Wing will be dressed in historic, early- to mid-19th-century-style Christmas décor, consisting of natural greenery garlands, fruit and nut displays, cypress and cedar wreaths, and potted poinsettia blooms. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; the site is closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day. Get the details online or call (225) 635-3332 for more information.

Let it Snow!

The Louisiana Art & Science Museum’s Discovery Dome—an inflatable dome with a full-size HD theater—will visit East Baton Rouge Parish Libraries for the holidays. The feature, Let It Snow, features a variety of festive classics from Frank Sinatra and Chuck Berry to Burl Ives and Brenda Lee, and includes a stunning multimedia finale by the Trans Siberian Orchestra. This family-friendly soundtrack is visually enhanced with full-dome animation, laser imagery and special effects in the audiovisual setting of the dome. There will be four 30-minute shows. All children under the age of 9 must be accompanied by an adult. Registration is required and limited to 30 children per show. The event is free and open to all ages. Check library calendars for dates at various branches in the area.

Dec. 21 through Jan. 2

Ice Skating on the River

No matter what the temperature outside, the ice awaits skaters of all skills at Skating on the River from Dec. 21 to Jan. 2 at the Raising Cane’s River Center. Don your warmest coat and visit the arena during scheduled times. Tickets are now on sale for $12 per person, with specials available for larger groups.

Dec. 24

Christmas Eve Buffet at Nottoway Plantation

Bring your family to Nottoway Plantation on Christmas Eve, and celebrate the peak of the season with a buffet dinner between 4 and 8 p.m. in Randolph’s Ballroom, featuring traditional favorites as well as a variety of south Louisiana’s best cuisine. Get the details.

Dec. 31

Red Stick Revelry

Bring the kids to Town Square from 11 a.m. to noon to enjoy hands-on activities with the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge and sing “Auld Lang Syne” with Mayor Kip Holden as the Red Stick rises to 60 feet above Town Square, where it will sit until the countdown begins to ring in the new year. Later that evening, Sheriff Bud Torres and the Posse will perform at the Crest Stage in Galvez Plaza from 7 to 8:45 p.m., followed by Phat Hat from 9 p.m. to midnight. Then watch the Red Stick drop, celebrating the arrival of 2017 with a fireworks show over the Mississippi River. Get all the details at redstickrevelry.com.

Did we miss an event? Let us know! Fill out our Holiday Happenings submission form with the who, what, when and where on your event, and we’ll add it to the calendar.