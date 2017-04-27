Hats on for safe skin at Saturday’s LSO Hat Run

The Lauren Savoy Olinde Foundation is hosting its 5th annual Hat Run this Saturday, April 29, at LSU’s Pennington Biomedical Research Center. The foundation’s mission is to bring awareness of skin cancer through education, prevention and early detection, especially in honor of LSO’s namesake, who passed away of Stage IV melanoma in 2012.

This year’s “Cinco de Hat Run” event begins with a 1-mile fun run/walk that starts at 8 a.m. A 5K run/walk will start at 8:30. Free skin cancer screenings will be offered by local dermatologists at the race, and a children’s activity tent will keep kids entertained and active in the shade. Food, drinks, and music will be also be part of the fun. Runners and walkers are encouraged to wear fun or funky hats to protect their skin and participate in the individual and team competitions.

Tickets can be purchased up to the start of the race at $35 for adults and $15 for youth.