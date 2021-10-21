Dare to dress up for these Halloween events around town

October may be reaching its end, but the height of spooky season—complete with candy, costumes and creepy decor—is just getting started. With plenty of events haunting Baton Rouge this week and next, we’ve rounded up some of our favorites for a ghastly good time.

Trick + Treat: Art Unleashed (pictured above)| October 22 | 5 to 9 p.m.

During this dog-friendly day of frights and fun, BREC’s Forest Community Park will host live music, local artists, kids’ activities, food vendors, dog adoptions and, of course, the city’s scariest snouts decked out for the dog costume contest beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Merry Not Scary—Still Socially Distant—Halloween | October 22 | 6:30 to 9 p.m.

This free event hosted by the West Baton Rouge Museum promises to bring the spook factor with trick-or-treating, fortune tellers, crafts and other activities. Arrive in your best Halloween costume ready for the family-friendly movie that will begin at 7:30 p.m. Follow the museum’s Facebook page for more updates.

Boo at the Zoo | October 23-24 | 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This annual event at BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo invites kids and their families to dress up in costume as they strut through the zoo grounds, take part in themed photo ops, and get an up-close look at some of the zoo’s friendliest animals. Admission hours run from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., with zoo grounds closing at 5 p.m.

Fifolet Ghostly Gala | October 23 | 8 to 12 p.m.

Local nonprofit 10/31 Consortium’s annual gala is a “Monster Mash-Up” (this year’s theme) of good fun, complete with live music from Petty Betty, a table decorating competition, a costume contest, and food and drinks to keep you on your dancing feet.

Pumpkin Paddle Parade | October 28 | 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Hosted by BREC Outdoor Adventures, this spooky sail on the LSU Lakes is more fun than fright. Paddlers can decorate their canoes, kayaks or paddleboards to be judged for the chance to win prizes.

Spirits of Louisiana | October 28 | 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Guests 21 and older can dress to impress at this Casper-approved cocktail party at the Old State Capitol, a night filled with food and drink by Heirloom Cuisine alongside the building’s current exhibitions.

Trunk + Treat | October 29 | 4 to 7 p.m.

In the free BREC event, children of all ages are invited to sport their favorite costumes and roam through Forest Community Park, going from one trunk to the next and collecting lots of Halloween treats.

Fifolet Flip Flop Parade | October 30 | 2 to 4 p.m. Join 10/31 Consortium for its final Halloween event: a reverse parade at BREC’s North Sherwood Forest Community Park. Krewes and local business will showcase their Halloween-themed displays or performances while the first 1,000 costumed guests bearing nonperishable food donations for the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank can drive past and receive a candy bag for the kids.