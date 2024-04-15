Go wild at BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo this Friday at this annual event | By Ryn Lakvold -

Spring events are in full swing! There seems to be a fun-filled activity in Baton Rouge nearly every weekend, and this one is no exception.

The Baton Rouge Zoo Foundation is hosting its fourth annual Wild Wine Walk this Friday, April 19. Guests are invited to taste wine, sample food and enjoy live music while strolling through BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo among the animals. Guests must be 21 or older to attend. General admission tickets are available online for $50, and VIP tickets are available for $75.

Check out the images below from past Wild Wine Walks below.