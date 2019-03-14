Go for the (pot of) gold: Wearin’ of the Green parade takes to the streets this Saturday

The first Wearin’ of the Green parade rolled through Baton Rouge in 1986. Now, 33 years later, what has become a cherished Capital City tradition will expand to include a pre-parade 5K called the Shamrock Run. Kicking off at 8 a.m. this Saturday, March 16, the race will start and end at Moreau Physical Therapy, giving runners a preview of the area that will soon be covered by a sea of green beads.

“On of our board members, Brittany Weiss Shingleton, stepped forward and wanted to be in charge of the race,” says Mabyn Shingleton, wife of parade founder Pat Shingleton and float coordinator. “Running the parade route should be fun and we are most grateful for Jenni Peters of Varsity Sports and Al Moreau of Moreau Physical Therapy, who have helped us organized what appears to be a truly epic run.”

Immediately following the athletes’ morning finish, the annual parade will kick off down Hundred Oaks Avenue and make its way to Perkins Road, where it will end in its usual block party. Places like Overpass Merchant and Ivar’s Sports Bar will be hosting drink specials with entertainment and more. In addition, the day is sure to be filled with plenty of house parties and get-togethers as long-standing locals and visitors come together for Baton Rouge’s biggest holiday.

“Our goal is to provide Baton Rouge with safe, clean and fun St. Patrick’s Day events,” notes Shingleton. “We hope to be able to stimulate the local economy and have a day when families and friends can just enjoy each other.”

For more information on the parade route, history and more, check out wearinofthegreen.com. And tag us in your St. Patrick’s Day photos on Instagram for a chance to be featured on our story.